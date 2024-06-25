Deepak Chaurasia's hilarious take on love life on Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Anil Kapoor ki jawani jaati nahin, meri aati nahi’

Bigg Boss OTT season three contestants Deepak Chaurasia and Sana had an interesting conversation about his take on his "love life". On the third day of the reality show, Sana asked Deepak, "What will you do if you fell in love with someone in this house?" (Also Read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams 'shameless trio' on Bigg Boss OTT for promoting 'filthy mindset': This isn't entertainment) Bigg Boss OTT 3: Deepak Chaurasia spoke about Anil Kapoor.

Deepak reacts to question about his love life

Responding to her, Deepak said, "Pata hai Sana, Anil Kapoor ki jawani jaati nahin aur meri aati nahin. Meree zindagi mein sirf do hai jisse mujhe pyaar hai aur donon kee tasveer dekho yahaan par rakhee hai (You know Sana, Anil Kapoor's youth doesn't go away and mine doesn't even arrive. There are only two people in my life whom I love and look at the pictures of both of them, they are kept here)."

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

He also added, "Meri 6 bahane hain aur mere upar zimmadariyan bahut hai. Maine kabhi bhi shaadi ke baad kisi se pyaar karane kee sochee nahin (I have 6 sisters and I have a lot of responsibilities. I have never thought of loving anyone after marriage)."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3, contestants

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 took place last weekend. Anil Kapoor is the new host of the show. Apart from Deepak, the show also features Armaan Malik, his wives--Payal and Kritika, Chandrika Dixit, aka Delhi's famous 'vada pav girl', Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, and Sana Makbul. Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Neeraj Goyat, Sana Sultan Khan, Rapper Naezy and Poulomi Polo Das are also part of the show.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Bigg Boss franchise. It first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to actor Salman Khan for the second season.

Anil on being part of the show

At a recent press conference, Anil Kapoor spoke about his new role as the host of the show. "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team. We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless," said Anil as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also said, "Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta aur Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta...bhai (Salman Khan) bahut khush hai...meri unse baat bhi hui hai (Nobody can replace either Salman or Anil. He is very happy. I spoke to him too)...he is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing non-fiction."