Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey opens up on co-parenting son with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma

Bigg Boss OTT: Ranvir Shorey began talking about the equation he shares with his ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Ranvir and Armaan Malik were getting to know each other a little more, when the actor shared that he lives by himself in his home, and half of the time, his son, Haroon, lives with him. (Also read: Naezy reveals on Bigg Boss OTT 3 that Gully Boy caused him a lot of harm: ‘It affected my personal life’) Ex-couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma pose with their son, Haroon.

What Ranvir said

In the latest episode, contestants Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey about his family dynamics. Ranvir said, “Ghar par toh akela main he hoon, matlab mera beta aadha time mere saath hota hai… Aadha time apni maa ke saath aur aadha time mere saath. Matlab bacche ke liye joh hota hai utna he (I am by myself at home, where my son stays with me half of the time. Half of the time with his mother and the rest with me. It happens as much as required for the child)." He further added that he thinks he is not ready to get into a romantic relationship as of yet and that he feels ‘content’ with his work.

About Ranvir and Konkona

Ranvir got married to Konkona in September 2010 and became parents to son Haroon in March 2011. However, the two went separate ways soon after. The two have shared the screen space in Rajat Kapoor's 2006 directorial Mixed Doubles, Anil Mehta's 2007 dance film Aaja Nachle, and Anant Mahadevan's 2015 period film Gour Hari Dastaan. Ranvir also starred in Konkona's 2017 directorial debut A Death in the Gunj.

On the work front, Konkona was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Netflix India Original series Killer Soup earlier this year. She will next star in Anurag Basu's romantic anthology Metro… In Dino. Meanwhile, Ranvir was last seen in Tiger 3.