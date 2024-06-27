Bigg Boss OTT 3: Twitter digs up old video of Kritika attending 'BFF' Payal's wedding with Armaan Malik

YouTuber Armaan Malik has entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik, and his unique family structure has created a lot of ripples in the entertainment industry. Now, a throwback video has surfaced in which Kritika is seen attending Armaan’s wedding with Payal. (Also read: Uorfi Javed backs Armaan Malik's relationship with his 2 wives amid trolling: 'Polygamy is popular till date') The show is hosted by actor Anil Kapoor, and features participants from diverse backgrounds.

From the archives

A video from Armaan’s wedding has emerged on social media, which shows Kritika also in attendance. Kritika was Payal’s best friend, and attended her wedding in that capacity.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The video was posted on social media, with an entertainment portal writing, “Throwback to when Kritika attended Payal & Armaan Malik’s wedding”.

In the video, Kritika is seen walking under the flower canopy with Payal at her wedding with Armaan. The short clip shows her having fun at the wedding, as she is seen beaming with joy. She is dressed in an ethnic attire.

About their wedding

His unique family structure is something that attracts a lot of attention. He married Payal in 2011, they had a child named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, Payal's best friend, which led to a falling out in the family. Payal’s family initially separated her from Armaan. After a year and a half, Payal reconciled with Armaan and welcomed Kritika into the family. Now, together, they have four children.

About their stint in Bigg Boss

Armaan’s entry in the show with his wives has generated a lot of interest. It left actor Karan Kundrra bewildered.

"The premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going on and Armaan Malik has reached the show with his trio. That means Armaan Malik has reached the 'Bigg Boss' house with both his wives. You are blessed,” he said in the video, adding, “People here are not able to handle even one and you have brought two, that too to the Bigg Boss house. Kalesh pro max hone wala hai, you wait for a few days."

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also shared her thoughts on their marriage and also asked Bigg Boss makers 'how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment?'

Without taking names, Devoleena shared a long tweet wherein she said she 'feels disgusted just hearing about' Armaan and his wives, let alone watch them on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

She began by writing, “Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment? I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend. This is beyond my imagination. ”

The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, went live on June 21.