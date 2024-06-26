Uorfi Javed backs Armaan Malik's relationship with his 2 wives amid trolling: 'Polygamy is popular till date'

Uorfi Javed is known for not shying away from expressing her opinions on gender issues, society, and politics. While she often makes headlines for her fashion experiments, she is also vocal about controversial topics. Recently, she defended Armaan Malik's relationship with his two wives on her Instagram Stories, stating that polygamy is prevalent even today. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Twitter finds proof that Shivani Kumari indeed knew Armaan Malik and his wives already) Uorfi Javed supported Armaan Malik ad his two wives after they were criticised for polygamy.

Uorfi posted a picture of Armaan and his wives and admitted that she has known the trio for a long time. She captioned her post, “I have known the family for quite some time and I can vouch they are the nicest people I've ever met! If the three of them are happy, who are we to judge. The concept of polygamy exists since long, it's even popular till date in some religions. If the three of them are okay, we are no one to comment! @kritika_malik_9 @payal_malik_53 @armaan_malik9.”

Urfi Javed called Armaan Malik's family as nicest people and said polygamy still exists.

Devoleena Bhattachargee hits at Armaan Malik again

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, in a recent Twitter post, had called out Armaan and his wives as 'shameless trio." She once again tweeted about them, sharing a clip from Bigg Boss OTT 3 and wrote, “I can’t say about every man, but surely those with lewd intentions must desire to have 2, 3, or 4 wives. Please stop this filth. For god sake stop this. Someday if those same wives start saying that they also wish to have 2 husbands each, then enjoy watching that too.”

She concluded by pointing out, “As a society, we are already on a destructive path. And yes, just because a mistake has been happening for years, doesn't mean it should continue. This justifies every wrong action as being right. In my eyes, this is wrong , Polygamy is Wrong and it will always remain wrong. But kya karein hain kuch aise ki jab tak khud nahi bhugat te tab tak samajh nahi ata (But what can we do when there are some people who don't realise unless it happens to them). So all the best.”

Armaan Malik's entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Armaan Malik, along with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, is participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Their entry has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users strongly criticizing the YouTuber for promoting polygamy. The reality show also features Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia and Shobha De among others. Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan in the third season. Karan Johar was the host in the first season.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on Jio Cinemas at 9 PM.