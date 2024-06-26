When Arman Malik revealed he wanted to join Bigg Boss with just 1 of his 2 wives

When Armaan talked about being asked to be part of Bigg Boss

When Harsh asked Armaan if he was approached for Bigg Boss, he said in Hindi, “I was asked for Bigg Boss and OTT as well. I couldn't leave them and go as Payal was pregnant and Kritika was due. I said family is important, these things come and go. If I went there would be no one to look after them. Life is important, for two or three months I can't ruin my life.”

When Bharti asked if he would go now, Armaan had said he "would go now jumping up and down because people don't know Armaan".

Did Armaan want to go alone?

Harsh then asked if he would go alone or with his wives. Armaan replied, "Among the three of us I would want that two of us go since the kids are too small now. It will be their adjustment about which one of them will and go and who will stay." Bharti and Harsh then teased Armaan what would he do if only his wives were approached for a show. He said that he would be okay with that too.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

About Armaan and his family

Armaan is married to both Payal and Kritika. They share four children--Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Shobha De and others. The third season is hosted by Anil Kapoor. Previously, Salman Khan hosted the second season, while the first season was hosted by Karan Johar. Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on Jio Cinemas at 9 PM.