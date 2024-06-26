When Arman Malik revealed he wanted to join Bigg Boss with just 1 of his 2 wives
Armaan Malik is married to both Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Together, they have four children.
YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik, are contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Last year, the trio appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's podcast LOL Podcast and spoke about being approached for reality shows, including Bigg Boss. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3: Twitter finds proof that Shivani Kumari indeed knew Armaan Malik and his wives already)
When Armaan talked about being asked to be part of Bigg Boss
When Harsh asked Armaan if he was approached for Bigg Boss, he said in Hindi, “I was asked for Bigg Boss and OTT as well. I couldn't leave them and go as Payal was pregnant and Kritika was due. I said family is important, these things come and go. If I went there would be no one to look after them. Life is important, for two or three months I can't ruin my life.”
When Bharti asked if he would go now, Armaan had said he "would go now jumping up and down because people don't know Armaan".
Did Armaan want to go alone?
Harsh then asked if he would go alone or with his wives. Armaan replied, "Among the three of us I would want that two of us go since the kids are too small now. It will be their adjustment about which one of them will and go and who will stay." Bharti and Harsh then teased Armaan what would he do if only his wives were approached for a show. He said that he would be okay with that too.
About Armaan and his family
Armaan is married to both Payal and Kritika. They share four children--Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.
More about Bigg Boss OTT 3
Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Shobha De and others. The third season is hosted by Anil Kapoor. Previously, Salman Khan hosted the second season, while the first season was hosted by Karan Johar. Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on Jio Cinemas at 9 PM.
