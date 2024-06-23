Karan Kundrra takes a jibe at Armaan Malik: ‘It’s going to be kalesh pro max in Bigg Boss OTT 3’

Karan reacts

A video has emerged in which Karan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, is seen taking a dig at Armaan and his two wives for entering the show.

"The premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going on and Armaan Malik has reached the show with his trio. That means Armaan Malik has reached the 'Bigg Boss' house with both his wives. You are blessed,” he said in the video.

Karan added, “People here are not able to handle even one and you have brought two, that too to the Bigg Boss house. Kalesh pro max hone wala hai, you wait for a few days."

Devoleena also reacts

Some time back, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also shared her thoughts on their marriage and also asked Bigg Boss makers 'how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment?'

Without taking names, Devoleena shared a long tweet wherein she said she 'feels disgusted just hearing about' Armaan and his wives, let alone watch them on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

She began by writing, "Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment? I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend. This is beyond my imagination. "

She was reacting to a video of the YouTuber and his wives on Bigg Boss OTT 3, which was shared with a tweet that read, “Shameless trio who doesn't even care about their kids and happily encourage polygamy are now in Bigg Boss OTT 3…it's pathetic to see how senseless the two ladies are, the guy is anyways shameless.”

About the show

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the contestants who entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Lovekesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl, actor Ranvir Shorey, vlogger Shivani Kumari, actor Sana Makbul Khan, social media influencer Vishal Pandey, journalist Deepak Chaurasia, actor Sai Ketan Rao, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, actor and model Sana Sultaan Khan, boxer Neeraj Goyat, rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, and actor Poulomi Das.