Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes a dig at Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl: ‘Jhagda kijiye…’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known for expressing her opinions on entertainment industry, society and politics on social media. The actor, who has worked in many television shows recently wrote a sarcastic post directed at Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Release date, where to watch Anil Kapoor's reality show debut and more) Devoleena Bhattachargee recently took a jibe at Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl.

Devoleena's satirical post on Vada Pav girl

Devoleeena took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “So those who ask me Bigg Boss mein jaane ke liye kya karna padta hai? Kahan audition deni padti hai? Ans: Waise humare time pe asa nahi tha. Waqt badal gaya Hain Jazbaat badal gayee hai. Filhal k condition ko dekh kar main confirm hoon raaste pe continuously one month chillaiye, jhagda kijiye, 1-2 thappad jadh denge toh police station jaana padega jisse apki publicity mein chaar chaand lag jayega. Uske baad khud ko viral kijiyega. Bohot saare maadhyam uplabdh hai aaj kal. Bloggers ko bula lijiyega apka video banane (So, those who ask me, 'What do you have to do to get into Bigg Boss? Where do you have to give the audition?' Answer: Well, in our time, it wasn’t like this. Times have changed. Feelings have changed. Considering the current situation, I am certain that if you shout continuously on the streets for one month, get into arguments, and slap a couple of people, you will end up at the police station, which will boost your publicity. After that, make yourself go viral. There are many platforms available these days. Call bloggers to make a video about you)."

She concluded by adding, “And DRAMA Compulsory hai. Yeh sab hone k baad jab log apko gaali dene lage phir samajh jana apka Bigg Boss mein selection hogaya (And drama is compulsory. After all this, when people start cursing you, then understand that you have been selected for Bigg Boss).”

Devoleena Bhattachargee penned a post on how to get selected in Bigg Boss OTT.

Vada Pav Girl's shot to fame

Chandrika Gera Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl shot to fame after her video of selling vada pavs at a stall in Delhi’s Sainik Vihar went viral on social media. Chandrika first appeared in a video on food vlogger Amit Jindal’s channel and shared that she quit her job at Haldiram’s after her son was diagnosed with dengue. After she was spotted at Mumbai airport few weeks ago, specultions about her participation in Bigg Boss went rife.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Bigg Boss connection

Apart from acting in daily soaps, Devoleena is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She is known for playing Gopi Modi in StarPlus's long-running popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actor had earlier participated in Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the debut of Anil Kapoor as a relaity show host. The actor has replaced Salman Khan who had hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. Priot to Salman, Karan Johar was the host in the first season.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will air on June 21, 9 PM. She reality series will be streaming on Jio Cinemas.