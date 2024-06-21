Bigg Boss OTT 3: Release date, where to watch Anil Kapoor's reality show debut and more
Season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT will soon be out and here is everything we know about the release date, where to watch and more.
The OTT version of the controversial reality show -- Bigg Boss OTT -- is back for a third season, but without Salman Khan. This time, actor Anil Kapoor is stepping into Salman’s shoes to host the show. Like every season, this year too, the show is returning with lots of action, twists, turns, games, plans, and strategies. (Also read: Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3: Nobody can replace Salman Khan)
The third season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of Bigg Boss on TV, will feature numerous celebrity contestants from different walks of life.
When and where to watch Season 3
The reality show, which would feature celebrity contestants getting locked inside a house for over a month, will premiere on Friday, June 21 at 9 pm. The show is premiering exclusively on JioCinema Premium.
Following the live-streaming of the premiere, the following episodes will stream only on JioCinema. Just like the theme of the show, this time too, the viewers will have 24x7 access to the participants.
If one is not a JioCinema member, one can purchase a membership of the app. The base purchase plan starts at ₹29 per month.
More about the season
This season is expected to be a mix of TV actors, influencers, newsmakers, musicians, and sports personalities. Some of the rumoured names include Sai Ketan Rao, Paulomi Polo Das, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat and Armaan Malik and two wives - Payal and Kritika.
When it comes to the theme, Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is all about fantastical creatures featuring dragons and fairies.
Opening up about hosting the season, Anil told Hindustan Times, “We're all different people. So the idea is just to be yourself, use your life experiences and the kind of person you are. When I did 24, originally done by Kiefer Sutherland, or The Night Manager, my role originally played by Hugh Laurie, they are world-class actors. Or when I've done Hindi remakes of films in which Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth or Chiranjeevi were the leading men. They have their own style. But when you do it, you make it your own”.
