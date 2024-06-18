Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3: Nobody can replace Salman Khan

While speaking with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui on the stage, Anil Kapoor revealed that superstar Salman Khan is extremely excited to see the former as the new host of the show. "Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta aur Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta. Bhai bhaut khush hain. Meri unse baat bhi hui hai (No one can replace Salman. No one can replace Anil Kapoor either. He's very happy. I talked to him as well). He is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing non-fiction," Anil Kapoor said.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be out on JioCinema from June 21.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

Excited to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, Anil Kapoor in a statement earier said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."

He added, “Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it.”