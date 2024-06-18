Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor reacts to Shehnaaz Gill, Karishma Tanna's viral violent moments from reality show

Anil Kapoor is all set to take over as the new host of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. The actor, who makes his debut as a host with the celebrity reality show, has replaced Salman Khan in the new season. In a promo shared by JioCinema, Anil can be seen reviewing the most viral moments from the Bigg Boss franchise. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants tentative list: Harshad Chopda, Vada Pav Girl and more) Anil Kapoor recently reviewed the best viral moments from Bigg Boss.

Anil Kapoor warns tough rules for third season

The video starts with Anil watching Pooja Mishra from Bigg Boss 5 throwing a dustbin. He paused the video clip and said that he wouldn't tolerate this kind of behaviour as the host. He then laughed at Shehnaaz Gill's iconic "Saada kutta Tommy" clip. In the next video, a co-contestant threw a bucket full of water on Rakhi Sawant. The host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 looked at the camera and expressed his opinion that the contestants must calm down and listen to their elders.

While pointing out the viral video of Karishma Tanna rubbing red chilies on Gautam Gulati, Anil warned that in the new season, people will get more hurt. The actor even spoke the famous dialogue from Animal, “Sunai de raha hai, behra nahi hoon main (I can hear, I am not deaf).” He concluded by saying that there will be new rules set by him in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

About Bigg Boss OTT

The six likely contestants in the upcoming reality show are – Harshad Chopda, Shehzada Dhami, Cheshta Bhagat, Nikhil Mehta, Vishal Pandey and Chandrika Dixit. Prior to the third season, Salman hosted the second season, while Karan Johar was the host in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner in Bigg Boss OTT 1, while Elvish Yadav took home the winning cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be streaming on JioCinema from June 21. The first episode will be aired at 9 PM.