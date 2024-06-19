Salman Khan looks dashing in new look; check out pic from set of AR Murugadoss' Sikandar

Salman Khan fans were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday. The actor shared an update about his upcoming release Sikandar, which he has started filming for. Salman shared a candid photo, in which fans saw him in a new look, sporting moustache and beard. (Also read: Salman Khan sings ‘Saari Duniya jala denge’ with B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday party. Watch) Salman Khan with Sajid Nadiadwala and A R Murugadoss in the new picture from set.

Salman starts shooting for Sikandar

In the new picture, Salman was wearing a light blue shirt, as he smiled at a screen nearby. Beside him stood the director of the film, R Murugadoss, and the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala. In the caption, Salman wrote, “Looking forward to Eid 2025 with team Sikandar.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A R Murugadoss also shared the picture and wrote in the caption, “A glimpse straight from the sets of Sikandar (heart eyes emoticon) Excited to be here with you @BeingSalmanKhan sir! Looking forward to great times ahead…"

More details

Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, “Waiting for this! All the best to the team!” A second fan wrote, “Sure shot blockbuster.” A comment also read, “Eid 2025 can't come any sooner!”

Salman announced Sikandar in April. "Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo... Wish u all Eid Mubarak! Sajid Nadiadwala presents Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan this Eid, and come meet Sikandar next Eid)," read his announcement. The film will star Rashmika Mandanna opposite him. Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, opposite Katrina Kaif. The Maneesh Sharma film released in theatres last year in November. Salman also has Tiger vs Pathaan in his kitty with Shah Rukh Khan.