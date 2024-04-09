Salman Khan sings ‘Saari Duniya jala denge’ with B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday party. Watch

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani, is all set to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday. Salman Khan is present in Jamnagar for the celebrations. In a video that has surfaced on social media, he even joined B Praak to sing ‘Saari Duniya Jaala Denge’ from Animal on Tuesday evening. (Also read: Salman Khan hopes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘break record’ of Tiger and Sultan; check out Akshay Kumar's response) Salman Khan sings along with B Praak in the new video.

Salman Khan sings with B Praak

In the new video, that was posted by several fan pages of the actor, Salman was seen singing 'Saari Duniya Jaala Denge' with the singer B Praak. Salman was seen in a blue t-shirt and white jeans, whereas B Praak wore a white shirt and pink trousers. Salman matched the tune with the singer and sang his heart out for a brief while.

Salman at pre-wedding celebrations of the Ambanis

Salman was also present during the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar last month. He performed with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on stage as well. He was also seen dancing to Chammak Challo on stage, with singer Akon, Shah Rukh, and others. Some of the other stars who were also present include Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey among others.

Meanwhile, the song Saari Duniya Jala Denge became quite popular last year after the release of Animal. The song was used in the climactic fight sequence between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's characters in the film. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. The film became a blockbuster and went on to release on Netflix on January.

