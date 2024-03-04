Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Radhika Merchant dance to Chammak Challo with Akon at Ambani bash. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s glam pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar. The bash started on March 1 and the celebrations continued till March 3 with guests attending from India and across the world. Akon was one of the musical guests for the last day, and the singer took to his Instagram to share a video from his star-studded performance, where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen dancing on stage to the Ra.One track Chammak Challo. (Also read: Step inside fancy venues for Anant Ambani's ₹1260 crore pre-wedding festivities with larger-than-life florals all around) Akon with Radhika Merchant, Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan, and Salman Khan.

Akon's Chammak Challo performance at Jamnagar

In the video, Akon was seen singing Chammak Challo with the crowd, but along with dhol beats. On stage, he was joined with a host of stars, which included Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He recorded the energetic performance with his phone as he sang along. Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving to the tune with daughter Suhana Khan, with wife Gauri Khan dancing beside him. Salman Khan was also seen dancing on stage and smiled for the camera. Bride-to-be Radhika shook a leg with Akon as well.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akon wrote in the caption, “Best pre wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singer, and the bride and groom Anant and Radhika. Unforgettable evening (fire emoticons).”

More details

The final night of the pre-wedding festivities saw a host of musical guests perform in Jamnagar. Singers Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Lucky Ali belted out melodious songs. Diljit Dosanjh was one of the guests for the bash, as he performed on Day 2. Several videos and pictures from Diljit's performance with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor went viral on social media. Meanwhile, it was Rihanna whose performance was the highlight of the grand celebrations on the first day.

