Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Vada pav girl' Chandrika Dixit is first confirmed contestant

The first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was revealed on Tuesday. Chandrika Dixit aka 'vada pav girl' is the first Bigg Boss OTT 3 participant to be announced. The news was shared by JioCinema on their social media handles. The third season of the reality show – hosted by actor Anil Kapoor – will begin streaming from June 21. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants tentative list Chandrika Dixit will be seen on Bigg Boss OTT 3. She is known as 'vada pav girl' on Instagram.

Chandrika Dixit confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 3

Taking to Instagram, JioCinema wrote in the caption, “Who's the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Head over to JioCinema Premium to get a sneak peek of this teekhi mirchi (hot chilli)... Bigg Boss OTT 3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

Earlier in May, a tentative list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants was shared by India Today. Chandrika, who shot to fame overnight for selling vada pav in Delhi, recently arrived in Mumbai with her family to complete on the show.

While she was on the list, many actors also found a place. As per India Today sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shehzada Dhami have been roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Temptation Island winners Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta are reportedly on the Bigg Boss OTT contestants list as well. Moreover, according to the report, social media personality Vishal Pandey is also confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 3. The makers are reportedly also negotiating with a popular Bollywood celebrity for a surprise entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house.

More about the show

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Bigg Boss franchise and first debuted on Voot with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. Actor and longtime Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, hosted the second season in 2023. Excited to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, Anil Kapoor in a statement said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart."

He added, "People often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is – seriously – timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."