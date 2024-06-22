Bigg Boss OTT 3: Fans miss Elvish Yadav’s era; call Lovekesh Kataria ‘Joker 2.0’ instead of Systumm 2.0

Every year we see many celebrities enter the Bigg Boss house with confidence. While some stay till the end giving a good fight, others are evicted in the first few weeks due to lack of votes. But only a handful leave an indelible mark on the audience. One such contestant was Elvish Yadav, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. He made history when he became the first wildcard to ever win the reality show. Some loved him, others disliked him but none could ignore him. Well, last night Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 went on air with Anil Kapoor as the host. 16 new contestants entered the house to compete, but a majority of fans are still stuck in the ‘Elvish Yadav Era’. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Lovekesh Kataria

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Apart from Elvish, another name that is trending on Twitter is that of his best friend and fellow content creator, Lovekesh Kataria. The moment he entered the BB house last night, the first thing Lovekesh said was, “Systumm 2.0 is back.” We don’t know about Systumm 2.0, but internet users are calling him ‘Joker 2.0’. Some have even compared him to Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK07 Rider and Babu Bhaiya. This is because he mentioned Elvish Army on stage and within his first hour inside the BB house, Lovekesh was trolled by Bigg Boss himself.

Among other social media users, Bigg Boss 10’s Manu Punjabi also shared his opinion on the YouTuber. Manu stated that it felt as if Lovekesh, despite having 1.8 million followers himself, was entering the house with Elvish by his side. While Elvish’s fans are missing his era and remembering him on social media, the content creator’s haters are trolling Lovekesh. Let’s wait and watch if that changes in the coming weeks.

The other contestants who entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 last night with Lovekesh are Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl, actor Ranvir Shorey, vlogger Shivani Kumari, actor Sana Makbul Khan, social media influencer Vishal Pandey, journalist Deepak Chaurasia, actor Sai Ketan Rao, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, actor and model Sana Sultaan Khan, boxer Neeraj Goyat, rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, actor Poulomi Das, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Who are you rooting for?