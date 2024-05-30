Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was involved with THESE women before second wife Mehzabeen Coatwala

Munawar Faruqui is a beloved stand-up comedian, talented poet and singer. But another reason why he often makes headlines is his turbulent love life, which unravelled during his stints on recent reality shows. Well, it seems like the Bigg Boss 17 winner has now decided to settle down. This month, Munawar married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in a hush-hush wedding. Pictures of the newlyweds soon went viral on social media. Munawar Faruqui and his ex-girlfriends

But this isn’t the first time that Munawar was struck by Cupid. Let’s revisit the major milestones in his love life:

Jasmine, the first wife

In 2017, Munawar got married to Jasmine. It was a union arranged by their families. A year later they were blessed with a son, who they named Mikael. In 2022, the couple parted ways. Munawar first spoke about his marriage on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Later on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17, Munawar told Mannara Chopra that his ex-wife got married and moved to another city while he got his son’s custody

Munawar with his first wife Jasmine and son Mikael

Anjali, the good friend

During his time in Lock Upp, Munawar got close to his fellow prisoner and social media sensation Anjali Arora. Soon link-up rumours began doing the rounds and Anjali even confessed her feelings for the stand-up comedian. She left him blushing when she said ‘I love you’ on an episode. Post the reality show, Anjali admitted that they were ‘emotionally involved’ but added that they only shared a friendship which got over after they were released from Kangana’s Lock Upp

Nazila, the girlfriend

Soon after Lock Upp ended and Munawar emerged as the winner, he was spotted with his vlogger girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi on a dinner date. Buzz suggests that the two started dating in December 2021. During his time in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar pretended to be in a relationship with Nazila. However, after Ayesha Khan entered the show, he confessed that he was lying and didn’t want to reveal that he and Nazila had broken up. In December 2023, while Munawar was still in the BB house, Nazila announced their break up during a live session on Instagram, accusing him of cheating on her with multiple women

Munawar and his ex-girlfriend Nazila

Ayesha, the wild card

Many fans were sure that Munawar and Nazila were in a happy relationship during his stint on Bigg Boss 17. However, Ayesha Khan’s entry as a wild card on the reality show shook Munawar and his fans. She accused him of double dating her and his then girlfriend Nazila. That’s not all! Ayesha even claimed that he cheated on his first wife with Nazila. Both the girls later alleged that he was involved with multiple women

Mehzabeen, Munawar’s new wife

Last week pictures of Munawar and his new wife Mehzabeen surfaced on social media. According to buzz, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding with only their near and dear ones in attendance. Mehzabeen is a makeup artist, who is reportedly divorced and has a 10-year-old daughter from her first marriage

Munawar and Mehzabeen reportedly met a few months ago for professional reasons and soon fell in love. On May 26, the newlyweds hosted their wedding reception at Mumbai’s ITC Grand Maratha. We wish the couple a happily ever after!