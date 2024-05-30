Who is Munawar Faruqui's second wife Mehzabeen Coatwala? 5 things to know about the single mom and makeup artist

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has reportedly married for the second time. He is said to have tied the knot with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala and first pictures of them together are now doing the rounds on social media. Also read: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui’s first pictures with Mehzabeen Coatwala out after rumoured wedding Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala reportedly married a couple of weeks ago.

But who is Mehzabeen Coatwala? Ahead, everything we know about Munawar Faruqui's second wife.

She is a makeup artist

Mehzabeen is a professional makeup artist. She has worked with many celebrities, such as actors R Madhavan and Varun Dhawan, and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and dancer Dhanashree Verma, among others. Her Instagram bio says she juggles between Dubai and Mumbai. She has around 29.1K followers on the social media platform.

She is a divorcee

As per a report by India Times, like Munawar Faruqui, this is Mehzabeen's second marriage. Munawar was previously married to Jasmine; he has a six-year-old son Mikael with his first wife. He first spoke about his family in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp in 2022.

He also spoke about his son on Bigg Boss 17. He said, “I was in a marriage in 2017 and in 2020 we got separated. Last year our divorce was finalised. Amid all this, the best thing about my life is my son. He is 5 years old and stays with me.”

She is a single mom

Mehzabeen reportedly has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. She often shares pictures with her daughter on Instagram.

She married Munawar in May

Recently, Times Now quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Munawar is now married. Usne shaadi kar li hai. Woh yeh sab under wraps rakhna chahta hai tabhi koi khaas pictures bhi nahi milega aapko (He got married. He wants to keep it under wraps; hence, you would not find any pictures of the two).”

The report claimed that only the couple's near and dear ones were present for the ceremony as it was a close-knit function. Reportedly, Munawar got married nearly two weeks ago. Him and his new bride supposedly held their wedding reception at Mumbai's ITC Grand Maratha on Sunday.

She was introduced to Munawar by Hina Khan?

A new report by Times Now suggests that it was actor Hina Khan who introduced Mehzabeen and Munawar. A source revealed to the portal that Hina sent Mehzabeen to an event two months ago and that's where she met Munawar.

Munawar and Hina Khan are good friends and they even featured in a music video together. It is also being reported that Hina attended Munawar and Mehzabeen's recent reception party.