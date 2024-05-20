Salman Khan reveals why he will never let this person write a book on him: ‘The amount she knows about me’

Actor Salman Khan recently travelled to Dubai for his work commitments. The actor attended an event for Hello magazine in the city. He was accompanied by his niece-actor, Alizeh Agnihotri. At the event, emcee Sophie Choudry asked Alizeh, "If you were ever to write a book about your uncle, what would you title it?" (Also Read | Salman Khan launches the trailer of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey) Salman Khan has lived an exciting life full of ups and downs.(PTI)

Salman says he will not let Alizeh write a book about him

As Alizeh paused for a moment to think, Salman said, "I won't let her write a book on me." Everyone was left in splits. Alizeh said, "I don't think there's gonna be a book like that..." Salman, interrupting her again, said, "The amount she knows about me (shakes his head). Don't want no bestsellers."

What Salman wore to event

Several videos and pictures of the duo also emerged on social media platforms. For the event, Salman wore a black shirt, matching pants and a blue blazer. Alizeh was seen in a navy blue outfit. Salman, too, shared a picture of himself and Alizeh on his Instagram Stories on Monday. He wrote, "#HelloArabia" and tagged Alizeh.

Salman shared a picture on his Instagram Stories.

Salman also visited Manish Malhotra's store in Dubai

Earlier, designer Manish Malhotra shared a post on Instagram featuring Salman. He wrote, "Our Dubai team was very to excited to have the fabulous and the one and only @beingsalmankhan to have him at our Dubai mall flagship store." Salman, in the photo, was seen in a beige full sleeved T-shirt, denims and shoes. He stood next to Manish and his team in the picture.

Salman returned to Mumbai

On Monday morning, Salman returned to Mumbai. He was seen in a black shirt, denims and shoes. The actor also wore a hat. He exited the airport, looked around and nodded as paparazzi clicked his pictures. He was accompanied by his team. The actor made his way to the car and left the airport.

Salman's films

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film hit the theatres on November 12, 2023. It was then released on Prime Video. He has several upcoming projects, including AR Murugadoss's Sikandar and Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs Pathaan.