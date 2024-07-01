Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey enraged as Armaan Malik calls him a 'machchar'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is coming up with new twists and surprises on a regular basis. The celebrity reality show known for its cut-throat competition, challenging tasks, friendships and treachery has introduced two new rivals. Taking their feud to another level, things got heated up between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik when the latter nicknamed him ‘machchar (mosquito).’ (Also read: Neeraj Goyat claims eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3 was pre-planned; says Ranvir Shorey is ‘cranky’ because of his age) Vishal Pandeylost his cool at Armaan Malik after the latter nicknamed him 'Machchar'.

Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey at loggerheads

This week Armaan and Vishal had several arguments which created differences among them. However, the former got angry at the influencer for hiding his mobile phone. As Armaan started teasing him over his viral ‘Kachcha Badaam’ video, Vishal confronted him. On being asked about hiding his phone, the influencer said he was joking. The YouTuber then asks him to get back to work and starts singing the viral song. Vishal warns him again and says, “Ek baar firse mere content pe bolke dikhana, tujhe batata hu (Dare to speak about my content once more and then I'll teach you a lesson).” As both get irritated, Armaan calls him ‘machchar’ multiple times. The video of their fight has gone viral on Twitter and the same was also confirmed by the Bigg Boss fan handle, The Khabri.

Armaan Malik's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Armaan appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Payal was recently evicted from the show, while Armaan and Kritika are still competing as co-contestants. The show received mixed reactions online due to its portrayal of polygamy. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant criticized the actors, while Urfi Javed defended the trio and praised them as 'nicest' people.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia. Anil Kapoor has made his debut as a reality series host with Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema at 9 PM.