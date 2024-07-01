Neeraj Goyat claims eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3 was pre-planned; says Ranvir Shorey is ‘cranky’ because of his age

Boxer Neeraj Goyat was the first contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Now speaking with Indian Express, Neeraj talked about his eviction and how it was 'pre-planned'. He also shared his opinion on his former co-contestants on the show including Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul and others. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat is first contestant to be eliminated) Neeraj Goyat spoke about himself and other Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants, including Ranvir Shorey.

Neeraj says his elimination was ‘pre-planned’

Neeraj said, “I feel I was not given the chance to play well. No one can digest my eviction. I saw people’s reactions after coming outside. They wanted to see me more in that house. I don’t think my votes were less. The makers had planned my eviction earlier. I was nominated on Sunday only. It was pre-planned that I was to be eliminated.”

Neeraj talks about Ranvir, Armaan

Talking about the contestants, Neeraj said, “The thing with Ranvir Shorey is that he keeps pointing out things too much. He is in an age where he is cranky. But he goes overboard in situations. He snapped at me also once, but I didn’t get into a debate with him. Armaan Malik has come in the house with two votes – Payal and Kritika, no matter what they say. They are playing the game well. If having two marriages suits them, there is no point in me commenting on it then.”

Neeraj doesn't like Sana Makbul, defends Shivani

He called Sana Makbul ‘cunning’, Sai Ketan Rao ‘confused’, and defended Shivani Kumari by saying that "calling her rude or uncouth is not fair". Neeraj also added that "didn’t like Sana Sultan at all" and "found her very fake".

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Paulomi Das, Naezy, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Shivani Kumari. Payal Malik was evicted from the show. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 at 9 pm on JioCinema Premium.