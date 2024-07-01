Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey recalls funny anecdote from his days as a VJ: ‘Look at that **** from Channel V’

Ranvir Shorey is recognised for versatile acting roles in a career which spans more than two decades. The actor is currently participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a contestant and recently did an interview with Humans of Cinema before entering the reality show. In the newly released footage from the interview, Ranvir shared a funny incident from his struggling days when he first experienced fame. Ranvir Shorey revealed a funny incident about experiencing fame for the first time as a VJ.

Ranvir Shorey shares hilarious experience as a VJ

While speaking about his experience, Ranvir said, “You know what was my first experience of learning that now I am a known face? Main Juhu me rehta tha aur waha se main jata tha Channel V when I was producer. Same route I used to take up while going back. And then Ruby was hosting, I started coming on camera. This happened for few months and then same route I am taking and I'm walking around a rikshaw. Two boys are going beside me and as soon as they pass behind me making sure I hear, they say, ‘Arrey ye vo hi Channel V waala c****** ja raha hai dekh (Look at that idiot from Channel V, he is going).’ That was my first instance of knowing, ‘ok now you have moved into a different zone.’”

Ranvir Shorey's in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ranvir Shorey is currently one of the housemates on the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. The actor recently shared some revelations about his professional and personal life. In one of the episodes, when Shivani Kumari asked him about his profession, he told her that he was an actor. When she asked if his work was going well, he responded that if it were, there would be no need to participate in Bigg Boss. His humility in that episode earned praise on social media.

Ranvir Shorey's acting career

Ranvir made his acting debut with Shashilal Nair's Ek Choti Si Love Story featuring Manisha Koirala in lead role. He was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Ranvir's upcoming film - Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra will release on July 12.