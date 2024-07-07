Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey, Luv Kataria make sexist remark on Kritika Malik: ‘Kucch to sharam kar…’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is creating a huge buzz with the new rivalries, friendships, evictions and controversies. The celebrity reality show had recently let internet divided over Armaan Malik's spat with Vishal Pandey. The former had slapped the latter for praising his second wife Kritika Malik. However, a new video has gone viral where Vishal and Luv Kataria are seen making lewd jokes over Kritika's gym attire. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for praising his second wife Kritika; fans say ‘throw him out’) Vishal Pandey and Luv Kataria's video of making sexist joke on Kritika Malik went viral.

Vishal Pandey makes sexist joke on Kritika Malik

In the clip, Kritika and Armaan are seen working out in the garden-gym area, while Luv and Vishal are chilling on the chairs. While pointing out at Kritika's sports bra, Vishal says, “Bhagyashaali bhaiya (Lucky brother)”, referring to Armaan. When Luv says, “Main samajh gaya (I understood everything),” Vishal replies, “Chup ho jaa bhai, sharam haya hai ki nahi (Keep quite brother, don't you have any shame)?” As uv says, “I do have shame,” both end up giggling.

Payal Malik calls out Vishal Pandey

Previously, Armaan's first wife Payal Malik came on the show and revealed that Vishal had said that he likes Kritika and feels guilty about it. Anil and Armaan schooled Vishal for his comment while he kept denying. Later, when Armaan tried to speak to Vishal in order to address the issue, he asked Luv to repeat what he had actually said about Kritika. This angered Armaan and he slapped Vishal. The duo was separated by other housemates while they kept trying to get into a physical brawl.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia. The reality series is the digital debut of Anil Kapoor who has replaxced second season host Salman Khan. Salman couldn't be part of the show due to his other professional commitments. Prior to Salman, Karan Johar had hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema at 9 PM.