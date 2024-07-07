Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for praising his second wife Kritika; fans say ‘throw him out’

A physical assault took place inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, when after a verbal argument, contestant Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, former contestant and Armaan's first wife Payal Malik made a surprise visit. She talked to Vishal about his remark on Armaan's second wife Kritika Malik. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik says she does not support polygamy, admits ‘dil pe pathhar rakh ke accept kiya’) Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik hit Vishal Pandey on the show.

Payal criticises Vishal for his remark on Kritika

Earlier, in one of the episodes, Vishal told Lovekesh Kataria, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika a lot)." He had also said, "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it.” On the recent episode, Payal told Vishal, "You're talking about a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that. What you said about Kritika is wrong." Show's host, Anil Kapoor, along with Payal and Armaan, slammed Vishal.

Vishal defends himself

When Anil asked Lovekesh Kataria, he shared that Vishal told him, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut pasand hai (I like Kritika a lot)." Vishal kept on saying that he made the comment simply and didn't mean it otherwise. Payal said that if he wasn't ‘guilty’, then why did he whisper it in Lovekesh's ears instead of telling Kritika directly.

Armaan slaps Vishal

Later, after Payal left, Armaan went to talk to Vishal about the matter. The two had a verbal spat. To defend himself, Vishal again asked Lovekesh to repeat what he told him. After that, Armaan lost his cool and slapped Vishal. Later, he was seen shouting and screaming. Both Vishal and Armaan were seen trying to run towards each other and were being pulled away by the other contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fans slam Armaan

A video of the slap was shared on Instagram. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Vishal needs our support. It’s too much now." "If Arman is not evicted, then it's a totally biased show," read a comment. "Throw Armaan Malik out of the show," said a person. "This is disgusting. What is Bigg Boss doing? Physical assault inside the house? What is happening?" asked an Instagram user. "Bigg Boss needs to intervene ASAP. Things can be sorted out with discussions, too," said another fan.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Naezy, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Shivani Kumari. Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21. Anil has replaced Salman Khan as the host of the show.