Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Gauahar Khan backs Vishal Pandey after slap incident: Is it a crime to call married people beautiful

BySugandha Rawal
Jul 07, 2024 07:11 PM IST

The video of Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey has gone viral and fans are seen coming out in support of Vishal. Some are asking Armaan to be disqualified.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting more controversial day by day. Now, contestant Vishal Pandey was slapped by Armaan Malik for his comment on Kritika Malik, which has caused a stir among the audiences. In fact, Gauahar Khan, who won the seventh season of Bigg Boss, has come forward to express her opinion, and slam Armaan. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey, Luv Kataria make sexist remark on Kritika Malik: ‘Kucch to sharam kar…’

Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey have had alterations in the show in the past.
Gauahar comes to support

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram Stories to come forward and support Vishal Pandey. Without naming anyone in particular, the actor shared that she is wondering if it is fair to not find married people beautiful.

Gauahar wrote, ''Toh kya married logon ko sundar bolna bhi gunah hai!!!!!????? Kuch bhi. (Is it a crime to call married people beautiful. Doesn’t make sense)''.

Her Insta story.
In a video, previous Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav was seen asking the opinion of his friends on the slap incident in his latest vlog. He even said that Armaan should be evicted from the Bigg Boss show which is a legacy.

The stir

A physical assault took place inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, when after a verbal argument, Armaan slapped Vishal. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, former contestant and Armaan's first wife Payal Malik made a surprise visit. She talked to Vishal about his remark on Armaan's second wife Kritika Malik, where he said that he likes her.

Later, after Payal left, Armaan went to talk to Vishal about the matter. The two had a verbal spat. To defend himself, Vishal again asked Lovekesh to repeat what he told him. After that, Armaan lost his cool and slapped Vishal. Later, he was seen shouting and screaming.

More about the show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Naezy, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Shivani Kumari. Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21. Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host of the show.

