Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari recalls being mistreated at Armaan Malik's house because of her village roots

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is unveiling new revelations with each episode. The reality series is taking audiences for a roller-coaster experience with shocking conspiracies, allegations, heartbreaks, and new challenges. Shivani Kumari, known for her emotional outbursts and controversial remarks, has alleged that she had an unpleasant experience at Armaan Malik's house as a guest. She claimed about being mistreated as Armaan's wives thought, she was from village. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik says she does not support polygamy, admits ‘dil pe pathhar rakh ke accept kiya’) Shivani Kumari revealed about unpleasant experience at Armaan Malik's house.

Shivani Kumari says she is hurt by Armaan's bad hospitality

Shivani, while recalling her visit to the YouTuber's house before the show, told, “Yeh jo sochte hain na mere baare mein, hum chhote se gaon se hain, kuchh bhi nahi mere ghar mein. Jab gaye the na inke ghar pe toh bhabhi aise keh rahi, 'Ae khana daal de isko.' Matlab gaye hain tumhare ghar mein to aise vyavahar karoge (The way they think about me, that I'm from a small village and have nothing at home. When I went to their house, Armaan's wives said, ‘Hey, serve her food.’ I mean, I came to your house and you treat me like this).”

She further said, “Woh mere dil mein chubhti hain cheezein. Ab inko yeh lagta hai ki Shivani yaha pe mere barabar pe! Maine feel kiya hai yeh cheez ki Armaan Bhaiya aisa sochte hain (Those things hurt my heart. Now he feels that Shivani is here right next to me, sharing the same status! I believe Armaan thinks this).”

Shivani Kumari's rift with Poulomi Das

Shivani is a social media influencer from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She had many differences with Poulomi Das during the show. The duo has not been in cordial terms ever since the latter was offended by Shivani's remarks on her outfit and bikini pictures on Instagram. Poulomi even accused Bigg Boss producers and Anil Kapoor for being biased towards the influencer and not calling her out for her actions.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality series debut of Salman Khan. He replaced Season 2 host Salman Khan. Prior to them, Karan Johar hosted the first season of the show. Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Vishal Pandey, Kritika Malik, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia among others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema at 9 PM.