 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulomi Das slams Anil Kapoor for not calling out Shivani Kumar over her sexist remarks
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulomi Das slams Anil Kapoor for not calling out Shivani Kumar over her sexist remarks

ByAnurag Bohra
Jul 01, 2024 12:44 PM IST

Poulomi Das is a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3. She recently got angry at show host Anil Kapoor for being biased towards Shivani Kumar.

Poulomi Das recently lost her cool in a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actor was schooled by Anil Kapoor for questioning Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl' suitability for the show based on her profession. However, she called out the Fighter actor for not discussing Shivani Kumar's sexist comments about her. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik evicted from show, fans call it ‘unfair and biased decision’)

Poulomi Das got angry at Anil Kapoor for not calling out Shivai Kumar over her sexist remarks.
Paulomi Das gets angry at Anil Kapoor

While speaking to Chandrika and Armaan Malik in the living area, Poulomi shared her views on Anil and pointed out, "He is giving his opinion but I am sorry, I do not agree with it. There has been talk about my comments regarding Chandrika outside of the show, but I don't think it's fair. I feel like no one is discussing what she (Shivani) said about me. Whenever I try to bring it up, the topic gets changed. Isn't that unfair? Her comment about "women like you" still hurts me because there are many women like me out there. I need to understand what she meant by that." She further said, “Yes, I do wear a bikini, but my Instagram has more than just bikini pictures. I also wear saris and there are photos of me in a lehenga with my family. It's frustrating that no one is discussing the issue at hand but are more interested in what I said before the show. There are 16 contestants, and I didn't know any of them.”

Shivani Kumar previously made sexist remarks about Poulomi's outfit and referred to her as “women like you,” leading to a heated exchange between them.

 

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor. Prior to him, Salman Khan hosted the celebrity reality show in the second season. In fact, Salman had replaced Karan Johar from the first season. The reality series also features Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia among others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema at 9 PM.

 

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulomi Das slams Anil Kapoor for not calling out Shivani Kumar over her sexist remarks
