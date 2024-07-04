 Bigg Boss OTT: Ranvir Shorey on breakup with Pooja Bhatt: 'The biggest scandal of my life’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
Bigg Boss OTT: Ranvir Shorey on breakup with Pooja Bhatt: 'The biggest scandal of my life’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jul 04, 2024 01:00 PM IST

Back in 2020, actor Ranvir Shorey had responded to a news article about relationship with Pooja Bhatt, alleging that he was abused by her family.

Ranvir Shorey is turning out to be an interesting contestant in the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT 3. In a recent episode of the reality show, the actor made a rare and indirect mention of his past relationship with actor-director Pooja Bhatt, describing it as the biggest scandal of his life. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey opens up on co-parenting son with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma

Before Ranvir, Pooja Bhatt has also participated in the last season of Bigg Boss OTT.

During the episode, he also talked about the tough times he faced after his mom passed away. He shared how tough it was to deal with the loss.

Looking back

Walking down the memory lane, the actor recalled that he was shooting for his film, Lakshya, in Ladakh in 2002, when he received a call from home informing him that his mother was not doing well. But he couldn’t leave the set until the shoot ended.

He also revealed that he was also involved in “the biggest scandal” of his life with an actress during that time.

He said, “During the same time, I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress. As I was unable to cope, my brother asked me to come to the US with him for a while. I pursued a six-month acting course in the US and borrowed money from my brother. After returning from the US, I started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005”.

“At that time, two of my long-shelved films were greenlit for release and hit theaters back-to-back within a week and my work was loved by audiences. After those films, I finally felt my life was steady as an actor and that I had arrived,” he added.

Their relationship

Pooja and Ranvir were close friends before their bond transformed into a romantic relationship. They eventually started living together in an apartment. However, things took a dark turn and they had an ugly separation.

In the early 2000s, Pooja made charges that Ranvir would turn angry and physically attack her after drinking. However, Ranvir rejected the charges, denied accusations that he was an alcoholic and abusive lover.

In 2010, Ranvir got married to actor Konkona Sen Sharma, and the two welcomed son Haroon in 2011. The couple separated in 2015. Pooja found love in Manish Makhija, also known as Udham Singh. The duo tied the knot in 2003, but eventually parted ways in 2014.

Before Ranvir, Pooja participated in the last season of Bigg Boss OTT. She was amongst the finalists last year.

