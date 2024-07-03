Bigg Boss OTT 3's Poulomi Das evicted? Internet thinks she ‘was more deserving, had great potential’

Reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 aired on June 21 and within two weeks, there have been three evictions--Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik and now Poulomi Das. As per Jagran, Poulomi was eliminated from the show in a mid-week eviction because of co-contestant Luv Kataria. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulomi Das slams Anil Kapoor for not calling out Shivani Kumari over her sexist remarks) Poulomi Das was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

How did Poulomi get evicted?

A total of six contestants--Naezy, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pay Girl, Munisha Khatwani, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey and Poulomi Das were nominated for the eviction. Bigg Boss, during the elimination, announced that four of the six contestants were in the safe zone; Poulomi and Munisha were not there.

In a twist, Big Boss asked 'baharwala' Luv Kataria to save one of them from the danger zone. He chose to save Munisha which led to Poulomi's eviction.

Internet reacts to Poulomi's elimination

Poulomi's fans have been expressing their anger on social media platforms. A person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "All the eliminations till today have been unfair. These people deserved to stay at least more than Deepak and Munisha, Vada Pav girl too." A comment read, “Poulomi was strong, and she has guts to speak out against Bigg Boss and others; that's why they planned to evict her.”

"Munisha and Deepak should be out of the show instead of Payal and Neeraj," said a fan. "Poulomi was against Bigg Boss, only reason she is out of the show," read a tweet. "Poulomi had great potential, these makers always try to target the celeb contestants and always uplift the crassy ones like Shivani, Chandrika," wrote another person.

Another comment read, “#PoulomiDas is more deserving than #KritikaMalik #ChandrikaDixit #shivanikumari #VishalPandey #Kataria even #sanasultan and #sanamakbul. I genuinely like #sanasultan but Poulomi is more opinionated and blunt. She has very clear points about everything and she is more real.”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, his second wife Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan, and Lovekesh Kataria among others. Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Salman Khan for the second season. The show airs on JioCinema and is hosted by actor Anil Kapoor.