Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munisha Khatwani evicted in Weekend Ka Vaar as she loses to Sana Sultan by 5 votes

Bigg Boss OTT 3 decides the fate of contestants every week on Weekend Ka Vaar. Munisha Khatwani lost to Sana Sultan by five votes as the housemates decided to save the latter. The tarot card reader was nominated alongside Arman Malik, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik breaks down on receiving hate for calling out Vishal Pandey's remarks against Kritika Malik) Munisha Khatwani was evicted after she lost to Sana Sultan by five votes on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Housemates save Sana Sultan from elimination

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Munisha was in the bottom two with Sana Sultan. The housemates were later asked whom they wished to save. Munisha received three votes while Sana received eight. Anil Kapoor announced that the tarot card reader has been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, making her the fourth contestant to leave the show. Sana got emotional as the participants saved her from getting eliminated.

When Munisha Khatwani shared astral travel experience

Munisha, while sharing her journey as a tarot card reader in one of the earlier episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3 said, “Everybody thinks that I have always been very successful tarot card reader. But actually aisa nahi hai. I have also faced many struggles in the tarot field. The think the biggest turning point in my life, where I learned to value myself when I had a major relationship failure. It was of 6-7 years of relationship. I have experienced astral body travel.” When Sai Ketan Rao and Sana asked her about astral travel where the soul leaves body, Munisha said her family has witnessed it.

Chandrika, Kritika refuse to bid farewell to Munisha

After Munisha was evicted from the show, Chandrika Dixit Gera and Kritika Malik did not bid her goodbye in the garden area as they were still angry with her. However, the tarot card reader decided to go inside the house to say goodbye to everyone. She even got teary eyed after she hugged Vishal before leaving the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinemas.