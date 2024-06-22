Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit reveals earning this much per day by selling vada pav on streets of Delhi

Inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika revealed earning ₹40,000 per day by selling vada pav, which surprised her co-contestants, according to the report. Chandrika, who shot to fame overnight for selling Mumbai's iconic street food, vada pav, in Delhi, recently arrived in Mumbai with her family to compete on the show.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

'People have this perception about me being rude'

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika spoke with Pinkvilla about why she was doing the show, being trolled and more. She said, "People are meant to comment. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. (People are bound to say something or the other). Often, people comment on others' lives without knowing about their stories and struggles... It is very amusing to me as people make perceptions about me so quickly, without knowing anything about me. I never do that for anyone else. How can you simply judge people without knowing them?"

Chandrika also spoke about why she accepted the offer to appear on Bigg Boss OTT 3. She said, "People have this perception about me being an extremely rude and angry person. With my participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, I want to make sure that I portray all emotions and that the viewers watch different shades of my personality. People have seen me bursting out in anger. However, they don't know the reasons behind my anger."

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

The third season of the reality show – hosted by actor Anil Kapoor – began streaming from June 21 on JioCinema. Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Bigg Boss franchise and first debuted on Voot with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. Actor and longtime Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, hosted the second season in 2023.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants include Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao and Munisha Khatwani, among others.