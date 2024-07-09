Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik scolds Kritika Malik for sitting with Vishal Pandey: 'Idhar aajaa ab'

Armaan Malik gets upset with Kritika during nominations

The influencer-YouTuber asked his wife, “Idhar aaja ab, abhi bhi aankhein nahi khuli kya ab (Come here now, haven't you opened your eyes yet?)” Kritika responded by saying, “Aankhen khul gayi hain ab (My eyes are open now).” She then got up from her place and sat next to her husband. Armaan further said, “Mujhe abhi bhi lagta hai, aankhon par patti padi hui hai. Tere liye na ek chashmah banwana padega ki lenses ka (I still feel like there's a blindfold over your eyes. I'll have to get you glasses or lenses).”

Kritika tried to clarify the misunderstanding and pointed out, “Woh jagah thi toh main Shivani ke paas jaake baith gayi (There was space, so I went and sat next to Shivani).” Armaan was still upset with her and said, “You always say koi dikh gaya toh maine ye kar diya, mujhe pata nahi tha toh maine ye kar liya. Mujhe aisa lagta hai main tere saath he nahi aaya (You always say that you did this because you saw that person or you had no idea. Sometimes I feel you did not come to the show with me).”

Armaan Malik's slap incident on Bigg Boss OTT 3

For the unversed, Armaan was enraged at Vishal after the former's first wife Payal Malik accused the model of inappropriate comments for Kritika. When the duo spoke about the same, Vishal told Lovekesh Kataria to repeat what he had actually said about Armaan's second wife. This miffed the Youtuber and he slapped Vishal. Ever since then, a section of social media users including Vishal's family are demanding Armaan's eviction from the reality series.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is vailable for streaming on JioCinemas.