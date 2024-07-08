Kushal Tandon demands action against Armaan Malik for slapping Vishal Pandey, fans notice the ‘irony’
Vishal Pandey was slapped by Bigg Boss OTT 3 co-contestant Armaan Malik for passing remarks on Kritika Malik. The incident has caused an uproar on social media.
The drama inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has reached another level with Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey for his comment on his wife Kritika Malik. Now, actor Kushal Tandon, who was thrown out of the house for getting physically violent on Bigg Boss 7, and slammed the makers for not taking action against him. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Gauahar Khan backs Vishal Pandey after slap incident: Is it a crime to call married people beautiful
Kushal Tandon slams the makers
The actor, who participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his dismay about the whole slap incident. He wondered why no action was taken against Armaan for getting violent in the show.
“This is so weird , Bigg Boss OTT is goin to dogs already. But seriously makers a slap is allowed ? And you are now allowed to call some one sunder if she is married? Ye kaunsa jurm jain boss (what crime is this)?” he questioned.
The actor added, “That a**h*** who slapped should be out or else, every one should slap everyone”.
About the slap incident
Contestants Armaan and Vishal recently engaged in a fight, which resulted in Armaan slapping Vishal. It all started when Vishal told fellow contestant Lovekesh Kataria that he “finds Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik, beautiful”. Later, when Armaan finds about the same, he goes to confront Vishal.
In a clip, which has been released on social media, Armaan is seen rushing towards Vishal, asking, “Ek baat bta, teri aadat abhi se aisi hai ya pehle aisi thi? (Tell me one thing, have you always had this habit or is it recent?)”
Then, Vishal clarifies, “Maine us way me nahi bola tha. (I didn't mean it that way.)” Later, Armaan turns to Lovekesh and says, “Aaj yeh mere gharwalo ke liye bola, kal tere liye bolega (Today he spoke about my family, tomorrow he will talk about yours).”
Vishal goes on to ask Lovekesh, “Kya bola tha tere kaan me bas itna bata? (What did I say in your ear, just tell that).” Lovekesh responds, “Tumne mere kaan me bola tha ki mujhe bhabhi bahut achi lagti hai. (You said in my ear that you find sister-in-law very nice).”
The clip then shows Armaan and Vishal engaging in a physical spat, where Armaan slaps Vishal. Later the clip shows Vishal enraged, asking, “Maara kaise? (How dare you hit me?)”
Kushal’s BB past
Many Bigg Boss fans would remember that Kushal, known for his stints in TV shows such as Beyhadh, Bebaakee, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, was himself ousted from the show for getting violent.
During the show, Kushal garnered a lot of attention for his bond with actor Gauahar Khan. At one point, the actor got into a physical fight with VJ Andy for making a demeaning joke about Gauahar, following which he was thrown out of the house. However, Kushal was brought back into the house after Gauahar had threatened to leave the show.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.