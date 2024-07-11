Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik wants to make 'chamcha' Vishal Pandey wear suit, he says: Chugliyaan karo tum saasu maa

The fight between Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey took yet another ugly turn. On episode 20 of the reality show, during nomination, Vishal called Armaan "double-faced". Later, Armaan approached Vishal and questioned his personality. At first, Vishal didn't want to get into an argument, but Armaan instigated, and a fight soon began. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for praising his second wife Kritika; fans say ‘throw him out’) A fight took place between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Armaan instigates Vishal after he called him double-faced

Armaan said, "Jabtak hun yaha nominate hun. Tujhe chaatne ki zaroorat hai. Dhang se chaat (Till I'm here, I've been nominated. You need to butter up people. Do it properly)." Vishal replied, "Ok fine. Jao tum chugliyaan karo saasu maa (You do backbiting, mother-in-law)." Armaan then sarcastically responded, “Macchar. Chamche, chup ho jaa. Dekh li teri aukaat (Mosquito. Groveller, keep quiet. I've seen your status ).”

Massive fight between Armaan and Vishal

As the fight contined, "Tumhari koi aukaat nahi hai meri aukaat batane ka. Jab ayega na time, tab sood samet tumhe tumhari aukaat dikhaunga (You don't have any status to talk about mine. When the right time comes I'll tell you your status)."

Armaan and Vishal call each other ‘chamcha’

When Armaan addressed Vishal as "bete (son), he replied, "Beta nahi baap hun main (I'm not the son, I'm the father)." Armaan said, "Chamcha hai tu (You're a groveller)." Vishal responded, "Apne dost ka chamcha hun. Tum kiske chamche ho? Sabke (I'm my friend' groveller. Whose groveller are you? Everybody's)." Armaan said, “Hann (yes).”

Armaan changes Vishal's name to that of a girl

Later, Vishal hinted about a physical fight with Armaan, which made him angrier. Addressing him with the name of a girl, Armaan said, "Vishali hai tu Vishali yaha ki. Ab ki baar main bolta hun, ek badhiya sa suit bhijwao Vishali ke liye. Main chahta hun ek ribbon bhi bhejwana mujhe chottiyan karni hai iski (You're Vishali. Send a nice suit for Vishali. Send a ribbon too, I want to make ponytails for him)." Vishal replied, "Ok. Jo aap bolo sasuma (Whatever you say mother-in-law)."

Ranvir Shorey tries to stop fight

Next, Ranvir Shorey intervened, trying to stop Armaan and Vishal's fight. He tried to take Armaan inside the house but later left when the former wanted to continue the fight. Vishal teased Armaan saying, “Saasu maa ko mirchi lag gayi double-faced bol diya toh (Mother-in-law was irked since he was called double-faced).”

The fight between Vishal and Armaan escalated recently. On the show, Vishal had commented on Armaan's second wife Kritika Malik. After that, Armaan slapped Vishal, and now Bigg Boss has nominated him for eviction for the entire season.