Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ravi Kishan scolds Shivani Kumari for disrespecting housemates, says, 'koi bhasha nahi sikhati...'
Shivani Kumari is a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3. She was recently reprimanded by Anil Kapoor and Ravi Kishan over her behaviour in the show.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting more serious with in-house fights and rivalries. Recently, Shivani Kumari, known for her controversial statements, was schooled by Ravi Kishan, who appeared as a guest on the show. In a recent promo, Ravi took the stage in the presence of Anil Kapoor and reprimanded Shivani. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulomi Das slams Anil Kapoor for not calling out Shivani Kumari over her sexist remarks)
Ravi Kishan slams Shivani Kumari for demeaning housemates
In the promo shared on Instagram by JioCinema, Anil asked, “Shivani, kya aap apne bartaav se gaaon ki sanskriti ko aage badha rahi hain? (Shivani, are you promoting the rural culture and tradition with your behaviour)?” To which she replied, “Ji sir (Yes sir).” Ravi joins the host and says, “Bhasha ki aadh mein aap kisi ko apmaanit toh nahi kar sakti... tum chedti ho yeh galat hai (You cannot justify insulting anyone by using language in your defence…you provoke people, this is wrong).”
Shivani bursts into tears and said, “Apni mummy ki kasam kha rhe hain sir aise hi baat karte hain (Sir I swear on my mother, this is the way I speak.)” The actor-politician then continued, “Woh sab kuch jaanta hun lekin Shivani koi bhasha koi bhi sanskriti Bharat main nahi sikhati apmaanit karke apne aap ko aage badhana (I know and understand everything but Shivani no language or culture of India teaches you to demean others to get ahead in life).” For the unversed, Ravi was a runner-up in Bigg Boss Season 1, hosted by Arshad Warsi.
About Bigg Boss OTT 3
Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks Anil's debut as a reality show host. Prior to him, Salman Khan hosted the show in its second season, while Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. In addition to Shivani, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, and others are contestants in the show.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinemas.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.