Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ravi Kishan scolds Shivani Kumari for disrespecting housemates, says, 'koi bhasha nahi sikhati...'

Ravi Kishan slams Shivani Kumari for demeaning housemates

In the promo shared on Instagram by JioCinema, Anil asked, “Shivani, kya aap apne bartaav se gaaon ki sanskriti ko aage badha rahi hain? (Shivani, are you promoting the rural culture and tradition with your behaviour)?” To which she replied, “Ji sir (Yes sir).” Ravi joins the host and says, “Bhasha ki aadh mein aap kisi ko apmaanit toh nahi kar sakti... tum chedti ho yeh galat hai (You cannot justify insulting anyone by using language in your defence…you provoke people, this is wrong).”

Shivani bursts into tears and said, “Apni mummy ki kasam kha rhe hain sir aise hi baat karte hain (Sir I swear on my mother, this is the way I speak.)” The actor-politician then continued, “Woh sab kuch jaanta hun lekin Shivani koi bhasha koi bhi sanskriti Bharat main nahi sikhati apmaanit karke apne aap ko aage badhana (I know and understand everything but Shivani no language or culture of India teaches you to demean others to get ahead in life).” For the unversed, Ravi was a runner-up in Bigg Boss Season 1, hosted by Arshad Warsi.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks Anil's debut as a reality show host. Prior to him, Salman Khan hosted the show in its second season, while Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. In addition to Shivani, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, and others are contestants in the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinemas.