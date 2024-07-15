Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit evicted from the show in third week

Chandrika out of Bigg Boss OTT house

In the Bigg Boss house, Chandrika said she wanted everyone to see her real side and how it is different to what is projected on social media. However, her short stay in the house did not turn out to be in her favour, as she received negative to mixed response from viewers for allegedly spreading hate and picking up unnecessary fights.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Chandrika received the least amount of votes after getting nominated for elimination with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari.

More details

In the last episode, Chandrika was called out for taking aim at Vishal Pandey for his comment about Kritika Malik. Anil even schooled Chandrika for her ‘hypocrisy’ on the show, and said that she was trying to play ‘victim card’ in the particular situation.

Anil Kapoor lashed out at Chandrika a day ago and said, “Aap ka iss ghar mein koi mudda nahi hai, koi stand nahi hai. Ek vaakya jo ho jaata hai, usko baar baar uchhal kar ek alag angle dene ka aapne humesha kaam kiya hai (You have no issues or stand in this house. You have always taken a single incident and repeatedly twisted it to give it a different angle).”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available to stream on JioCinemas.