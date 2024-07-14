Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor calls out Chandrika Dixit for hypocrisy, says 'victim card khelna pasand hai'

Anil Kapoor slams Chandrika Dixit for hypocrisy

In a recent promo, Anil says, “Chandrika, aapka is ghar mein koi mudda nahi hai. Aapko victim card khelna pasand hai. Ek vakya jo ho jaata hai, usko baar-baar uchal ke ek alag angle dene ka aapne hamesha kaam kiya hai. Aapka vajood kya hai is ghar mein? Ladki ke baar mein agar ladka comment kare galat, lekin ladki comment kar sakti hai Chandrika? You know kya kehte hai isey? Hypocrisy. Armaan (Malik) aur Vishal (Pandey) ka topic kyu uchaalna aata hai aapko?(Chandrika, you have no issue in this house. You like to play the victim card. You always twist an incident repeatedly to give it a different angle. What is your existence in this house? If a guy comments about a girl, it's wrong. But can a girl comment, Chandrika? Do you know what this is called? Hypocrisy. Why do you keep bringing up the topic between Armaan and Vishal)?”

Anil Kapoor says Chandrika only picks up spicy topics

Chandrika responds and points out, “Maine kaha tha sir. Mai is cheez se peeche nahi hat rahi hu ki maine nahi kaha. (I did say it, sir. I'm not backing off from the fact that I said it).” Anil reacts to her statement and tells, “Main batau kyu? Kyuki vo zyada spicy tha. Vo zyada juicy tha. Aapko unke topic pe apna mudda banana tha. (Do you know why? Because it was more spicy. It was more juicy. You wanted to make your issue on their topic).” Armaan also adds that he asked Chandrika not to repeatedly raise the same issue. The show host alleged that the Vada pav girl was bringing up the topic for her vested interests and to put her friends down.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Lovekesh Kataria, Kritika Malik, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul and others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is avilable for streaming on JioCinemas.