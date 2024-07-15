Bigg Boss OTT 3 wild card entry Adnaan Shaikh calls Anil Kapoor's season ‘thanda’: Abhi garam hoga, ruko thoda

Bigg Boss OTT 3 came up with many new surprises this week. From Shivani Kumari being called out by weekend guest Ravi Kishan to Chandrika Dixit's eviction, the series goes as per its theme. However, wild card entry contestant - Adnaan Shaikh, in an interview with Pinkvilla has called the show boring and claimed his entry in the house will make things more interesting for the viewers. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit evicted from the show in third week) Adnaan Shaikh, the new wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3 called the show 'fika.'

Adnaan Shaikh on his entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked about his opinion about the reality series, Adnaan told, “Fika… Thanda hi laag raha hain. Abhi garam hoyega, ruko thoda (Bland... It feels cold. It will heat up in a bit, wait for sometime),” hinting towards his wild card entry. For the unversed, Adnaan is friends with Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Vishal Pandey and has known him since long. He also condemned the Armaan Malik slapping incident and said that it was wrong on the YouTuber's part to slap Vishal.

Armaan Malik slap controversy

Recently, Armaan had slapped Vishal as the former accused him of disrespecting his second wife Kritika Malik by using inappropriate remarks. His first wife Payal Malik came to the show after eviction and alleged that Vishal has confessed that he liked Kritika and feels guilty about it. Later, Armaan got into a heated argument with him and ended up slapping Vishal. While a section of fans backed Armaan, most fans and celebrities came forward in support of Vishal. Gauhar Khan, Bebika Dhurve, Ajaaz Khan and Rakhi Sawant had slammed Armaan. Vishal's sister Neha Pandey also demanded Armaan's eviction from the show. His parents who had earlier shared a video message, later also came to the show to support their son. They told Vishal not to feel guilty as he had done nothing wrong. Vishal's father hinted at Armaan and said nobody had the right to slap his son.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor. The series also features Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on JioCinemas.