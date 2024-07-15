 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit girl regrets apologising to Vishal Pandey, says 'he should have been evicted' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit girl regrets apologising to Vishal Pandey, says 'he should have been evicted'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jul 15, 2024 08:06 PM IST

Chandrika Dixit was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. She said her earlier assessment about Vishal disrespecting women was correct.

Chandrika Dixit had apologised to Vishal Pandey before leaving the Bigg Boss house. The former Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant now regrets apologizing to Vishal. In a recent interview with Times Now, she mentioned that after watching a video of Vishal talking about Kritika Malik, she feels that she shouldn't have apologised to him. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor calls out Chandrika Dixit for hypocrisy, says 'victim card khelna pasand hai')

Chandrika Dixit said that she regrets apologising to Vishal Pandey in Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Chandrika Dixit says Vishal Pandey should be evicted

Chandrika while speaking about her former co-contestant opined, “He should have been evicted this week. Comment aur baki sab ek taraf hai aur dusari taraf hai unka game. Woh akele baith kar like a 'one man army' nahi khel sakte. Unhe jhund chahiye hai hamesha. Jab unke maa-baap aae. Woh kitna roo rahe the, aisa portray kiya gaya ki unhone kaha kuch aur tha aur dikhaya kuch aur gaya. Toh yeh sab sonch kar main bahaut hurt huee ki 'iske liye main character certificate nahi de sakti.' Main sache dil se hath jod kar maafi mangi (His comment on Kritika aside, it's about his game. He cannot play as a one-man army. He always needs a group. He was crying when his parents appeared on the show. It was portrayed as if he said somehing else and it was depicted differently. I was hurt after seeing all that as I felt I cannot give him character certificate. So, I apologised to him with folded hands).”

Chandrika says she shouldn't have apologised to Vishal

She further said, “Maine yeh takk kaha, 'Bhai agar mere se bhool chook hue toh mujhe maaf karna' par ab jab main bahaar aai hu aur maine sab dekha, toh ab main regret karti hu ki maine maafi kyu mangi. Mujhe mafi nahi maangi chahiye thi. Maine sahi decision liya tha ki agar koi ladki ki izzat nahi kar sakta toh woh layak insaan hi nahi (I even said, ‘Brother if I did anything wrong please forgive me,’ but now after seeing everything post eviction I regret saying sorry to him. I shouldn't have apologised. My decision was correct that if somebody doesn't respect a girl, then he is not worthy).”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on JioCinemas.

