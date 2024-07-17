Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik says wild card Adnaan Shaikh was beaten up by public in a street: ‘Ladki ka matter’

Adnaan Shaikh is the latest contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a wild card entry. During episode 26 of the show, Armaan Malik was seen talking to his second wife, Kritika Malik, about how, a few years ago, Adnaan was beaten in public. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3: Wild card entry Adnaan Shaikh asked to leave the house on Day 1 for breaking rules. Watch) Armaan Malik spoke about Adnaan Shaikh on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Armaan tells Kritika that Adnaan was beaten by people

Armaan said, "Kai baar iske interview hai na toh Faisu kehta hai ki, 'Humare andar yeh sabse gusse waala hai, yeh sabse gusse waala hai'. Bas gusse wala hi hai (In many of his interviews, Faisu says, 'Amongst us, he is the most angry one.' He is just angry)."

What had happened

He added, "Baki beechara itna peeta hai na roado pe. Public ne maara isko bohut...Ladki wadki ka matter (He has been beaten up on roads. Public had beaten him up a lot...It was a matter related to a woman)." As per Times Now News, in 2019, Adnaan and Shadan aka Saddu 07 were attacked by a group of boys while they were returning from the gym on a motorcycle.

Reportedly, they were beaten up brutally and the police had to intervene. As per the report, a group of drunk people teased Shadan, which angered Adnaan. One of the men got physical with Shadan, and Adnaan raised his hand.

Adnan talked to Naezy about incident

Recently, Adnan spoke with Naezy about the incident. He said that around 150-200 people tried to attack him on the road. Adnaan said, "Woh matter ka ek clip viral hua tha. Toh wohi cheez ko ghum firr ke bolte hai ke public mey maar khaaya (From the same controversy, a clip went viral. From that, people started saying that I got beaten up by the public)." He explained that he also "got violent with the person who hit" him. His father also had to come.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Apart from them, Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Deepak Chaurasia, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. Recently, Munisha Khatwani and Chandrika Dixit were evicted from the show. The show premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21. Anil Kapoor became the new host of the show. Earlier, Salman Khan was the host of Bigg Boss OTT.