Netflix India renews The Great Indian Kapil Show for season 2

Kapil Sharma's weekly comedy show on Netflix India, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has been renewed for season 2. The show, which premiered on March 30, has gone on for over 12 episodes, with its finale set to air this week on June 22. (Also Read – Kapil Sharma birthday: Tracing his journey from humble beginnings to The Great Indian Kapil Show) The Great Indian Kapil Show has been renewed for season 2

Kapil Sharma's Netflix show to return

On Monday, the offficial social media handles of Netflix India shared a video of highlights from season 1 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. It shows Kapil announcing the end of the show with the season 1 finale, before dramatic reactions from his cast members. Then it's announced that the show would return for season 2, “coming sooner than you think.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The caption states, “Entertainment ki baarish hogi do-bara, kyunki The Great Indian Kapil Show ka Season 2 aayega bas kuch hi mahino mein! Aur naye season ka wait karte hue Season 1 binge karlo! (It will shower entertainment again because The Great Indian Kapil Show's season 2 will be back in just a few months! Binge season 1 while you wait for the new season!).”

In a statement, Kapil said, “This has been a wonderful first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have been many firsts and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe. Collaborating with Netflix for the Great Indian Kapil Show has been a fulfilling experience and on that note, we promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2.”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Ranked among Netflix’s top two shows in India since its launch, The Great Indian Kapil Show is the first Indian series to stay on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for five weeks. The show features Kapil along with Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. Season 1 premiered with Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor as special guests. Through the season, celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Badshah, DIVINE, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, and the cast of Heeramandi joined in. The season 1 finale will air this Saturday at 8 pm, with Kartik Aaryan as the special guest.