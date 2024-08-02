Evan Gershkovich made a stunning last request to Russia before release, ‘would Putin be willing to…’

In a final act of courage, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich made one last request to Russia before he was allowed to go back home days before his trial began. TOPSHOT - In this image released by the US Government, US journalist Evan Gershkovich (L), former US Marine Paul Whelan (2R) and US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva (R) are seen on a plane after their release from Russia on August 1, 2024. Gershkovich, Whelan, Kurmasheva and Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza were part of a 24-prisoner swap with Russia.(AFP)

US journalist requested a sit down interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin before he was released as part of a top secret multiple prisoner swap deal between US and Russia. A first since the Cold War.

Gershkovich, 32, who had been detained on espionage charges for 16 months that he and the US denied, had to fill out a presidential clemency request form. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report, instead of simply pleading for clemency, he courageously asked Putin if he would agree to an interview.

“After his release, would Putin be willing to sit down for an interview?” The journalist wrote to President Putin. The answer to which is still awaited.

How Evan Gershkovich and other prisoners were released

Gershkovich's release on Thursday was part of a significant prisoner exchange, the largest since the Cold War, involving the release of 24 prisoners. Alongside Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were also freed. Whelan had been detained since 2018 on espionage charges, while Kurmasheva was imprisoned for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military.

The deal, which began taking shape in February through negotiations between President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was kept under strict secrecy. The delicate nature of the talks necessitated analog communication and hand-delivered drafts to avoid leaks.

"Alliances make a difference. They stepped up and took a chance for us," Biden said of the deal, which also involved Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Belarus on the other side.

Gershkovich, who had been held for nearly 500 days, was subjected to harsh conditions, including 23-hour solitary confinement in Moscow's Lefortovo Prison. Despite the hardships, he kept his spirits high by reading Russian literary classics and engaging in conversations about football with his chief investigator.

The exchange was finalized in Ankara, Turkey, where the freed prisoners were transferred to US custody. The successful swap brought immense relief to the families and marked a significant diplomatic achievement.

In a message to colleagues, Robert Thomson, CEO of Wall Street Journal owner NewsCorp, expressed gratitude for Gershkovich's release, calling it "sublime news." The historic prisoner exchange not only highlighted the complexities of international diplomacy but also underscored the resilience and bravery of those unjustly detained.