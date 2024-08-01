US reporter Evan Gershkovich released by Russia in multi-country prisoner swap

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan have been released by Russia in a multi-country prisoner swap between US and Russia, according to a Bloomberg report. FILE PHOTO: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who faces charges of espionage, stands inside an enclosure for defendants as he attends a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dmitry Chasovitin/File Photo(REUTERS)

Both individuals were imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges, which they and the U.S. have consistently denied. According to reports the men are being transported to destinations outside of Russia. In exchange, the U.S. and its allies are set to return prisoners held by them to Russia.

The details of the swap remain largely confidential, as officials requested anonymity to discuss the matter. The U.S. has long been in negotiations to secure the release of Gershkovich and Whelan, both of whom the State Department has designated as wrongly detained.

According to AFP, The Kremlin declined to comment when asked about Russia and the West's biggest prisoner swap since the Cold War.

Several prisoners in Russian and Western countries have reportedly been moved from their cells in recent days, fuelling speculation of an imminent exchange.

"I still have no comment on this topic," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

This development comes amid heightened tensions following the recent conviction of Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist working for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). The U.S. Embassy in Moscow on Tuesday had called on Russia to free Alsu Kurmasheva, who was jailed last week in what RFE/RL said was “a mockery of justice.”

Kurmasheva was convicted of spreading false information about the Russian military in a closed trial in Kazan. Her detention, which began in June while she attempted to leave Russia after visiting her mother, escalated from a minor accusation to serious charges. Kurmasheva, who has been in custody in Tatarstan since October 18, denies the allegations.

The U.S. Embassy had called for Kurmasheva's release, alongside other journalists and prisoners of conscience, urging Russian authorities to uphold fundamental freedoms as per international human rights standards. While the Kremlin has not commented on the case, it has previously dismissed accusations of targeting American citizens. The U.S. Embassy expressed disappointment over the lack of consular access to Kurmasheva and reiterated its efforts to obtain such access.