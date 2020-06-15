e-paper
Home / World News / US man Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

US man Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

Paul Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up. The US Embassy has denounced Whelan’s trial as unfair, pointing that no evidence has been provided.

world Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:32 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Moscow
Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia on June 15, 2020.
Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia on June 15, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

An American has been sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Russian court on spying charges.

The Moscow City Court on Monday convicted Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in maximum security prison colony.

Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up. The US Embassy has denounced Whelan’s trial as unfair, pointing that no evidence has been provided.

