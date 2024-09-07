Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘let loose’ at afterparty celebrating Chiefs' season opener win

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift headed to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs win in their season opener game. The team won by 27-20 after which the couple and the former’s teammates made their way towards Prime Social to party. Fans had been anticipating Taylor’s return to Kansas City, as she attended 13 games last year, and romance blossomed between her and Kelce. The opener game was held at Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce head towards the party after the season's first win. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images, David Eulitt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Jennifer Garner trying to woo BF back as ‘ridiculous closeness’ with Affleck puts John Miller and JLo on the same page

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s winning party

The couple along with Kelce’s teammates partied through their first win. A source revealed to People, “Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had. Travis and Taylor both let loose.” During the game, Taylor was also spotted meeting the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s parents in his suite. She was seen mingling with Kelce’s dad, Ed and gave a hug to his mom, Donna.

In an Instagram story posted by Chariah Gordon who is married to Chiefs’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., the singer can be heard saying, “I’m feeling fantastic.”

Taylor previously attended Kelce's games last season and topped it off by being there at his Super Bowl win in February. Likewise, Kelce was spotted at various shows during the Lover singer’s Eras Tour in the past few months. He also surprised fans at one of her shows in London with his special performance.

Taylor was recently spotted in a Versace denim bustier with shorts and thigh-high red boots at the stadium. She greeted fans with, “Hello... how are you guys?" as she walked in, as reported by People.

Also Read: Halsey and boyfriend Avan Jogia were inseparable during PDA-packed night out amid engagement rumours

Taylor’s impact on the team

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared the impact Taylor has had on the team. He said, “She's really interested in football. She asks a lot of great questions. She's already drawing up plays so we might have to put one on." Kelce also appreciated his girlfriend’s efforts of being “open” to learning more about sports earlier this week on the Rich Eisen Show. He said, “I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do I'll make sure everyone knows it was her creation.”

The couple jetted out of Kansas City on Friday afternoon post their private party.