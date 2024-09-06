Halsey and boyfriend Avan Jogia were inseparable during PDA-packed night out amid engagement rumours

Even a year after Halsey and Avan Jogia confirmed their rumoured relationship, the heart-eyed lovers are still going strong. During a night out on September 5, they made it a point to let the world know that they are inseparable. Halsey and Avan Jogia pose for a photo with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Getty Images via AFP)

TMZ broke the lovebirds' PDA-packed snaps and moments from their cosy night out at Paper Magazine's 40th birthday celebration on Thursday night. Although the clip's visuals are not necessarily high-definition, it's clear that Jogia and Halsey only had eyes for each other last night.

Brief timeline of Halsey and Avan Jogia's relationship

The musician and actor duo sparked romance rumours last year after being sighted together on numerous occasions. After several months of reportedly being seen together, Halsey and Avan confirmed their loving connection at a September 2023 public appearance in Los Angeles. Since early 2024, the “Without Me” crooner and the Indian-origin former Nickelodeon star have been open about their feelings for each other, with Halsey even openly embracing her “love” on social media. They originally went Instagram official for Halloween 2023.

Halsey and Jogia ultimately made their red carpet debut on April 2, 2024, for the Monkey Man premiere. The affectionate couple has since been entangled in engagement rumours. In July 2024, Daily Mail released pics of the pair's New York City picnic, which also revealed Halsey sported a new ring on her left ring finger.

Halsey and Avan Jogia's past romances

As for their past flames, Halsey (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) shares a son, Ender, with her ex, Alev Aydin. The former couple split up in April 2023. Speaking of how her status as a music artist in the public eye had previously changed the course of her ex's life as well, she said in an Allure interview in 2021: “Nobody knew I was dating someone.”

"As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender....’”

“I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t,” she emphasised.

On the other hand, Avan Jogia ended a five-year relationship with Zoey Deutch before linking up with Halsey.

The “Bad at Love” songstress has switched the tune to her romantic involvement with Jogia. Despite their recent public sightings, the pair has predominantly kept things under wraps.

More about Halsey

As for more revelations on the personal front, the music artist detailed her health struggles earlier this year. On June 5, she opened up about grappling with an autoimmune disorder and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

“I realise everyone is catching up with news I've held in for a very long time, and I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share," she wrote in her Instagram post. “You've all been so kind so I want to share a bit more. In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission.”

She recently also rolled out a new musical era by announcing her upcoming album “The Great Impersonator,” which will be released on October 25.