Bill Maher lambasts Nickelodeon's Kid TV series claiming Hollywood is full of ‘paedophiles’

Bill Maher lambasted Nickelodeon during his “New Rules” segment on Real Time, while pointing his finger to Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries. "For paedophiles in Hollywood, it's a small world after all," Bill Maher quips.(Real Time with Bill Maher)

The Real Time host didn't mince words as he dissected the disturbing allegations of abuse and misconduct within the realm of children's television.

Maher slaps Nickelodeon hard

Maher began by asserting, “As one of the few people in the public eye who’s gone through life and never had kids, someone’s got to tell me why I’m always having to defend them.”

“I don’t even like them, but I do think it’s every adult’s job to protect them,” he added.

His reaction to the Nickelodeon TV docuseries was visceral, encapsulated with “OMG!” while addressing the facts that they are putting child actors in sexual skits.

Maher took a lambasting brush and started painting a damning picture of Nickelodeon: “Nickelodeon? It wasn’t a studio, it was Neverland Ranch with craft services,” he shared of his portrayal of the Network after watching the series. “It is just scene after scene, clip and clip, of the child stars of their day being subjected to obviously inappropriate, highly sexualized degradation. … I was grossed out and I’ve gone camping with John Waters.”

Maher didn't stop critiquing Quiet on Set's content; he highlighted the “hypocrisy” prevalent in the industry and how it's a “dangerous workplace” for kids.

Maher quips Hollywood is safe-heaven for paedophiles

Drawing parallels to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's remarks about Disney, Maher suggested that the “dismissal” outcry against DeSantis revealed a double standard.

“Why would a kids’ content factory like Disney be all that different than the one at Nickelodeon,” the host asked.

And slapped back with a Willie Sutton quote: “because that’s where the money is.”

“The reason we find pedophiles … in kids TV is that’s where the kids are,” Maher stated, and added, “DeSantis wasn’t wrong. We’re so tribal now, the left will support child fucking if the wrong party calls it out.”

The 68-year-old host didn't shy away from addressing specific instances of misconduct, such as the hiring of Brian Peck by Disney despite his prior conviction for assaulting a Nickelodeon child actor.

Maher wryly noted the irony of Peck finding employment in a children's show post-conviction, quipping, “For paedophiles in Hollywood, it's a small world after all.”

The host then took a different path, he called out Instagram moms who exploit their teen daughters for social media fame, likening their actions to “practically OnlyFans-ing” their children.

Maher questions about the motives behind Drag Queen Story Hours, “Not that there’s anything wrong with being a drag queen. But maybe it’s time to admit that sometimes Drag Queen Story Hour is more for the Queen than the kids.”

He went on saying, “Wokeness is not an extension of liberalism anymore. It’s more often taking something so far that it becomes the opposite,” and added, “Teaching kids not to hate or judge those who are different, ‘Great, proud we got there. All for that.’ But at a certain point, inclusion becomes promotion.”

The latest episode of Real Time featured Jillian Michaels, Jon Meacham, and Jane Ferguson.