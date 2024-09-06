After Wolfs, Brad Pitt and George Clooney to reunite again for Ocean's 14 : Report

Good news is in the building for all those rooting for Brad Pitt and George Clooney's bromance. Following their September 1 premiere for Jon Watts' directorial action comedy Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival, the iconic Ocean's pair is reportedly returning for the 14th installment of the Warner Bros caper movie franchise. Brad Pitt and George Clooney pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the movie "Wolfs", presented out of competition, during the 81st Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2024.(REUTERS)

Sources told Deadline that elite German-Australian filmmaker Edward Berger is set to helm the forthcoming addition to the epic Pitt-Clooney series. The All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave director's purported project in early development will be jointly backed by Warner Bros. and Smokehouse, making Ocean's 14 the first iteration to take off without director Steven Soderbergh.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's star-packaged buddy trip continues

Pitt and Clooney just walked down the Venice Film Festival red carpet in Italy for Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts' Apple film Wolfs. The Hollywood buddies were also spotted on double dates with their partners. While girlfriend Ines de Ramon accompanied the Troy star, the Gravity actor's wife Amal Clooney was by his side.

The dynamic Ocean's winning combination of Pitt and Clooney came back together under the same roof for a cinematic production 16 years after Burn After Reading. As the Ocean's 14 tide rises in the background, Watts is also ready to reunite the A-list duo for the Wolfs sequel. George Clooney dropped the bombshell in his December 2023 interview with Deadline: “We’re already talking about a sequel for this film I did with Brad and Jon Watts.”

Jon Watts' 2024 Apple TV film will receive limited theatrical screenings in the US on September 20 before streaming on the platform on September 27.

Wolfs marks Clooney and Pitt's seventh movie together. The decades-old pals previously partnered up for the movies: Ocean's Eleven (2001), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Ocean's Twelve (2004), Ocean's Thirteen (2007), Burn After Reading (2008), and IF (credited for voicing minor characters - 2024).

Confirmations and more info on the Ocean's 14 front have yet to roll out.