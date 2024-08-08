 George Clooney, Brad Pitt-starrer Wolfs gets a sequel ahead of release - Hindustan Times
George Clooney, Brad Pitt-starrer Wolfs gets a sequel ahead of release

PTI | ByHT Correspondent
Aug 08, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Wolfs, which marks George Clooney and Brad Pitt's reunion after Burn After Reading, will see them play fixers who accidentally end up working the same job.

A sequel to the upcoming action comedy Wolfs, starring Hollywood superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is in the works.

Actors George Clooney and Brad Pitt

The development came ahead of the film’s out-of-competition premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and its limited theatrical release in the US on September 20.

Wolfs, which marks their reunion after 2008’s Burn After Reading, will see Clooney and Pitt play fixers who accidentally end up working the same job.

Also read: George Clooney to make broadway debut through adaptation of his film Good Night and Good Luck

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer-director Jon Watts has a deal with Apple for the follow-up.It is, however, unclear if deals for Clooney and Pitt to return are done.

Wolfs is produced by Clooney’s banner and Pitt’s production house. It also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Buric.

Clooney and Pitt have also co-starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy -- Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).

News / HTCity / Cinema / George Clooney, Brad Pitt-starrer Wolfs gets a sequel ahead of release
