 George Clooney to make broadway debut through adaptation of his film Good Night and Good Luck
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
George Clooney to make broadway debut through adaptation of his film Good Night and Good Luck

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 14, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Hollywood actor George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck will premiere on Broadway in 2025.

Hollywood actor George Clooney is all set to start a new chapter of his career. The actor is set to make his Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck, which revolves around a journalist. According to Variety, the play is slated to premiere on Broadway in New York in the spring of 2025. (Also read: At HTLS 2022, George Clooney reveals why he turned down $35 million for one day's work: 'My reputation isn't for sale')

Actor George Clooney is excited to star in a stage adaptation of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck.
Actor George Clooney is excited to star in a stage adaptation of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck.

George has written the Broadway play with Grant Heslov, who co-wrote the screenplay of the film with him. The play will be helmed by Tony winner David Cromer.

George excited to get on stage

The actor, who played Fred W Friendly in the original directed by him, will now be taking on the role of journalist Edward R Murrow. Actor David Strathairn originally played the role in the film.

“I am honoured, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” George said in a statement.

David, who won a Tony Award for his direction of The Band’s Visit, is happy to collaborate with George on the project.

“Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience,” David said.

George Clooney in a still of the film.
George Clooney in a still of the film.

About the film

The 2005 film was nominated for six Oscars, including best film, director and actor for David Strathairn for his role as Edward Murrow. It explored Edward’s struggle to convince executives at CBS to allow him to continue to deliver critical reporting on the US Senator Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist efforts. Edward, who died in 1965, is considered one of the architects of US broadcast news.

The film’s logline read, “When Senator Joseph McCarthy begins his foolhardy campaign to root out Communists in America, CBS News impresario Edward R. Murrow dedicates himself to exposing the atrocities being committed by McCarthy’s Senate ‘investigation.’ Edward is supported by a news team that includes long-time friend and producer Fred Friendly ( George). The CBS team does its best to point out the senator’s lies and excesses, despite pressure from CBS’ corporate sponsors to desist”. (Read: Joe Biden set to host star-studded fundraiser in June, guests include George Clooney, Julia Roberts and…)

More Broadway debuts from Hollywood

It is interesting to note that George will appear in the 2024-2025 season, which will also see the Broadway debut of Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.  He is leading Ayad Akhtar’s McNeal, in which he will be seen as a writer with ‘an unhealthy fascination with artificial intelligence’.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / George Clooney to make broadway debut through adaptation of his film Good Night and Good Luck

