George Clooney denies claim he and Brad Pitt were paid over $35m each for Wolfs

George Clooney has denied a report claiming that he and Brad Pitt were each paid $35 million for their roles in Wolfs. The 63-year-old actor made the remark during a press conference for Jon Watts' latest film at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. This comes after the New York Times, citing sources, reported last week that the two actors were paid “more than $35 million each.” Actor George Clooney and actor Brad Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Wolfs" presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)

George Clooney reveals how much he and Pitt were actually paid for Wolfs

The Ticket to Paradise star said ahead of the thriller film's premiere, “[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries.” “I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films,” he added.

Clooney further said that he and the Fight Club star gave back portions of their salaries after a theatrical deal for the film fell through. This means that Wolfs would get a limited release. “We’ve had some bumps along the way, that happens. When I did ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ we did it for MGM, and then it ended up being for Amazon, and we didn’t get a foreign release at all, which was a surprise. There are elements of this that we are figuring out,” he explained, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Ocean's Eleven actor also brought forward the topic of how difficult it is to release a film in today's world. “You guys are all in this, too. We’re all in this industry, and we’re trying to find our way post-COVID and everything else, and so there’s some bumps along the way. It is a bummer, of course, but on the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film, and we are getting a release in a few hundred theaters, so we’re getting a release. But yeah, it would’ve been nice if we [were] to have a wide release,” Clooney said.